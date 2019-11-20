PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a milestone day at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

It is now home to one of the oldest living macaroni penguins in the United States.

Zookeepers are throwing Mickey, one of their macaroni penguins, a birthday party this morning. She is turning 35-years-old.

The zoo says the average lifespan for a macaroni penguin is 15-20 years; but in zoos, they can live into their 30s.

For Mickey’s celebration, she is getting an ice-block cake filled with her favorite foods like smelt and capelin.

Mickey hatched in 1984 and moved to Pittsburgh in 2003 to make her home at the zoo’s Penguin Encounter. Zookeepers say she is still in fine health.

In a news release, Penguin Keeper Jessica Ries said of Mickey: “Despite her age, Mickey is doing well. She still loves to swim which is a good indicator of fitness.”

The zoo says Mickey is very much a maternal figure in the penguin exhibit. She is a very good “chick sitter” for all the mother penguins and is also part of the zoo’s educational classes.

“She likes the attention and doesn’t mind being around people,” Ries said in the news release. “She is patient and is glad to sit quietly through the classes.”