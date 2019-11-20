Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Steelers partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to donate Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Behind the tables stood the offensive line of the Pittsburgh Steelers led by center, Maurkice Pouncey.
The team was able to give back to 200 local families.
After the suspension in Cleveland last weekend, Pouncey said he was more focused on what’s going on here in Pittsburgh.
“This is awesome man, to be able to give back like this during Thanksgiving time– it truly means something to me. I thank all you guys for coming out,” said Pouncey.
This is an annual event that the team takes part in every year.
