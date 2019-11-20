



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of Steelers fans are making good of a bad situation with a goal to help children in need.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was involved in an on-field brawl with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett last week while trying to stand up for his quarterback Mason Rudolph. The NFL levied a three-game suspension on Pouncey, who is currently appealing the length of the discipline.

In the meantime, SteelerNation.com launched an online campaign to create some good out of the ugly event. A GoFundMe page was created, stating the website would be fundraising to match Pouncey’s fine for defending Mason Rudolph. All of the proceeds will go towards gifts for kids who are in UPMC Children’s Hospital.

“We decided that we should try to turn an ugly set of events into something for a good cause. Let’s try to match the;$$ that Maurkice Pouncey is going to be fined and let’s buy a tractor trailer full of toys for the children at Children’s Hospital in Pitt.”

As of Wednesday, over $5,000 has been raised for the cause.

“We’ve raised over $5,000 with our campaign to match the fine given to @MaurkicePouncey for defending @Rudolph2Mason We’re planning to buy a bunch of toys and hand deliver them to @ChildrensPgh near Christmas time. #SteelerNation keep donating 👇👇http://gf.me/u/wqf579”

Maurkice Pouncey and former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex expressed their excitement for the cause.

“Love this!”

“See, this is what I’m talking about!”