PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Rudolph is explaining his stance in the on-field brawl against the Cleveland Browns.

Mason spoke to reporters Wednesday morning before practice.

“Mason Rudolph speaks about the way our game vs. the Browns ended.”

“It was an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” Rudolph said. “I consider it a privilege, not a right, to be a part of the NFL, to be part of a first class organization, representing the Rooney Family and the Pittsburgh Steelers. I fell short of that expectation last Thursday night. I should have done a better job in keeping my cool in that situation, in retrospect, I put Maurkice Pouncey, one of the best teammates I have ever had in a tough spot, as well as my teammates.

“Mason Rudolph addressed the media before practice and said there is “No ill will torwards Myles Garrett” and he also said “there’s no acceptable excuse” and added “the bottom line is I should’ve done a better job keeping my composer in that situation” @KDKA”

“We had already lost two of our players to targeting penalties from the game, Rudolph said. ” As I released the ball, I took a late shot, did not agree with the way he took me to the ground, and my natural reaction was just to get him off from on top of me.”

“Right around when #Browns’ DE Myles Garrett was appealing his indefinite suspension, #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph expressed regret for what he termed “an unfortunate situation.”

“I have no ill will towards Myles Garrett,” Rudolph said. “I have great respect for his ability as a player and I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently.”

Myles Garrett has a appeal hearing scheduled with the League on Wednesday. Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi have already had theirs, and the adjustments to the discipline dished out to all players involved will most likely be released together later this week. Rudolph was just fined by the league for his actions.