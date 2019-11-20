



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men have filed a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Bishop David Zubik and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Washington County, alleging they were abused by a priest in the early 1980s.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the lawyers for two men who began attending St. Alphonsus Catholic School in McDonald in 1981.

At the time, the alleged victims were 11 and 13 years of age, and both were altar boys.

The lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by Fr. Francis Pucci, who is named in the state’s grand jury report on clergy abuse released last year. The PG reports Pucci faced criminal charges in 1988, but they were dropped due to the statute of limitations.

He died in the 2002.

In the lawsuit, the men allege abuse by Pucci in multiple locations, including the church, rectory, basement, Sunday school building and on trips. It alleges it happened in front of their fellow altar boys.

The lawsuit also claims the diocese covered up the abuse by moving Pucci to 13 different locations over 30 years, the Post-Gazette reports.

Pucci was ordained in 1957.

