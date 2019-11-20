WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A police K-9 helped to take one of two teenage suspects into custody Wednesday morning following a police chase through Washington County.

The two suspects, both 17, are being charged as juveniles in the incident, which started just before 8:30 a.m. when two South Strabane Township Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle matching the description of one reported stolen in Canonsburg.

According to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk, the vehicle was also believed to be involved in an armed robbery early this morning.

Chief Hilk says his officers first spotted the silver Honda Pilot traveling on Washington Road and followed it into the City of Washington, where they tried to pull it over.

But the SUV fled on West Chestnut Street and continued over to Bonanza Road where the two teenagers got out and tried to run away.

Police officers managed to catch up to the teenage girl, from Canonsburg, and took her into custody. However, the teenage boy, from Uniontown, kept running despite commands to stop.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in a Trinity School District Police officer and his K-9, Hiller.

Investigators say K-9 Hiller managed to sniff out the teen hiding in a drain pipe in a wooded area off of More Road.

Both teens are now facing counts as juveniles for fleeing and attempting to elude, fight to avoid apprehension and receiving stolen property.