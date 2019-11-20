Comments
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are searching for a suspect who stole nearly $400 worth of hunting equipment from an Indiana County Walmart.
The state police are trying to identify the male suspect in the retail theft on Nov. 17 at approximately 12:40 p.m.
The suspect was believed to be driving a Chevrolet Cavalier or Chevrolet Cobalt.
The police said the suspect stole a Barnett Whitetail Hunter STR crossbow valued at $322.00 and a Spire Compact crossbow case valued at $64.00, totaling $386.
Officials said the suspect paid for other merchandise at the self-checkout but not the hunting items.
Call 724-357-1960 with any information.
