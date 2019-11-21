Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Americus Club join the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to plan holiday pop up programming this winter.
The Americus Club, a members-only social club in Pittsburgh, will be introducing it’s 12,000 square-foot social space.
The public is invited for a behind-the-scenes tour of what sources call a “historic building, where Art Rooney fought and won his first boxing match.”
More events for the holiday programming will be released at a later date.
