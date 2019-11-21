



MIAMI (KDKA) — After weeks of turmoil surrounding multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Antonio Brown is fighting back.

Brown, who has adamantly denied all allegations against him, has decided to countersue former trainer Britney Taylor, according to reports. Brown is suing for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements.

Antonio Brown is countersuing accuser Britney Taylor for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements, according to documents obtained by ESPN. Brown denied all claims and requests a jury trial. More to come. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2019

Brown claims his sexual relationship with Taylor was always consensual. He also says Taylor tried to get a $1.65 million dollar investment from him for a gymnastics business not long after he signed a $72 million dollar deal with the Steelers. According to the documents, Brown says once Taylor couldn’t get what she wanted from him, she began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit, ruining his career and causing him to lose business contracts.

In the original lawsuit filed in Florida, Taylor accuses Brown of sexually assaulting her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018. One of the incidents allegedly happened at his house in Pine Township, which was put up for sale last month.

Taylor’s attorney said she will not be bullied and wants Brown to be held accountable.