



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleveland is stirring controversy.

One week after an incident in the final minutes of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Browns that resulted in multiple suspensions and punishments, a Cleveland-based company is selling shirts that might cause some anger in Steelers Nation.

The company, GV Art + Design Apparel is advertising the t-shirts on their Instagram page.

They carry the message, “Pittsburgh Started It.”

It can only be referring to the on-field brawl that saw Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett rip off Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph’s own helmet and swing it at his head.

It triggering a melee that also led to the suspensions of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

In their message on Instagram, the company selling the shirts says they do not condone Garrett’s actions, but they are also angry over “the lack of apologies from the Black and Yellow.”

The message reads: “In no way do we condone what Myles did. But after hearing many takes from those who played and the lack of apologies from the Black and Yellow. We must never forget… Pittsburgh Started It! Tag a friend and show your support for a really good guy who made one bad mistake.”

According to the company’s website, the shirt is selling for $28.