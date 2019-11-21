



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Erie’s popular motorcycle rally known as the Roar on the Shore has been suspended for 2020.

Erie News Now reports officials suspended the week-long motorcyle rally for 2020 following the death of its organizer, Ralph Pontillo.

Pontillo reportedly passed away in September at his home in Florida.

The Board of Directors says the decision to suspend the Roar on the Shore came after much research, analysis and discussion.

Instead of the event the group plans to hold a memorial ride in July to honor Pontillo.

The Roar on the Shore was moved out of downtown Erie for the first time last year.

The rally was held at the Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania after organizers couldn’t come up with terms of reimbursement of city expenses, including police overtime.