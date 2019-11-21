Comments
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a phone scam that claims they are being held in contempt and owe money to avoid arrest.
According to the police, the scam caller has been telling individuals they missed court and are being held in contempt.
The caller also claims to be Chief Deputy Duncan of the sheriff’s office.
Callers are then told to send a cashier’s check or money order to avoid arrest.
Sheriff James Custer is reminding residents that their office does not solicit money via phone call and not to send any money to a location suggested by the caller.
