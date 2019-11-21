PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Myles Garrett alleges Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur before the brawl on Thursday Night Football.

Garrett made the accusation during his appeal hearing in New York Wednesday.

“In an appeal with the NFL, Browns’ DE Myles Garrett alleged that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to last week’s brawl on Thursday Night Football, sources told ESPN’s Josina Anderson and me, an accusation the Steelers’ QB strongly denies.”

Rudolph has adamantly denied the use of any racial remark towards Garrett. Rudolph’s attorney posted a statement to Twitter following the accusation.

“Mason Rudolph’s agent Tim Younger, in a statement posted to Twitter: “This is a lie. … The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity, which is far worse than the physical assault witness on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful.”

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was mum when asked about the new allegations at practice Thursday.

“Freddie Kitchens on new allegations of racial slur in Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph confrontation: What Myles and I talk about will stay between Myles and I. I’m sure Myles represented himself professionally. I’ll stand by Myles and that will not waver.”

