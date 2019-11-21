



BEAVERTON, Oregon (KDKA) — Over a year since Nike signed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, their value has increased by $26.2 billion.

According to a story from Yahoo Sports, the company’s stock has risen by over 18 percent, increasing their value to $146 billion.

Now the company is preparing for a December release of a signature shoe.

While there has been no official release of the shoe yet, Carolina Panthers’ safety and friend of Kaepernick, Eric Reid, posted a photo to his Instagram of what is rumored to be the shoe.

Nike would not disclose to Yahoo how many shoes Nike is planning to release but that production has been ramped up over the course of development.

The shoes are expected to be available for the 2019 holiday season.