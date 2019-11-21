Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large blaze this morning in Monroeville.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. along Center Road near Haymaker Road.
Flames and smoke can be seen shooting in the air.
Smoke pouring out of the windows and roof of the home in Monroeville. A neighbor tells us a young couple lived inside. We’re working to learn if anyone was inside. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BWDQ2SNHBT
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 21, 2019
Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.
