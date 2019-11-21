Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, Local TV, Monreville


MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large blaze this morning in Monroeville.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. along Center Road near Haymaker Road.

Flames and smoke can be seen shooting in the air.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments