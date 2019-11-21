PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins’ injury-plagued season continues as Head Coach Mike Sullivan announced the return of forward Patric Hornqvist but two other skaters will be out for the foreseeable future.

According to Sullivan, defenseman Justin Schultz will be out “longer-term” with a lower-body injury.

Joining him on the injured list is center Nick Bjugstad who underwent surgery on a core muscle and expected to be out of the lineup for at least eight weeks.

Hornqvist has been out of the lineup since November 2 when he left the game against the Oilers.

This is a second stint on the injured list for Bjugstad this season as he was hurt early in the year against the Blue Jackets and was out of the lineup until October 26.

The Penguins take on the Islanders in Brooklyn at 7:00 p.m.