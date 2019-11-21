



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Final preparations are underway for the much-anticipated Light Up Night festivities in Pittsburgh.

Thousands of people are expected to be in town on Friday night for the event.

The city wants to entertain and delight the crowds — like at the Santa Spectacular — while keeping them safe.

The Santa Spectacular is a choreographed light show by Wizard of Ahs on the facade of the Wyndham Grand, across from Point State Park.

Kym Gable: They haven’t done anything like this for the Santa Spectacular?

President of Wizard of AHS Mark Cheplowitz: And that was the plan. We decided that we’re going to do things that were not done anywhere else in the city. So it’s all about light over here at Point State Park.

While Cheplowitz’s job is to wow the crowds, it’s the job of the city’s Department of Public Safety to protect them at venues throughout downtown.

City officials said the police presence will be significant, with a “zero-tolerance policy for disorderly conduct.”

The Port Authority of Allegheny County also has a plan in place to move all of those people as efficiently as possible.

“We’ll have extra service for busses after 6 p.m. and extra service for light rail cars after 6 p.m. as well, providing folks with an opportunity to come down and enjoy the festivities,” said

Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph.

There will also be many road closures in place, and Public Safety asks motorists for patience.

This year’s Light Up Night headliner on the Comcast Main Stage on Fort Duquesne Boulevard is singer and American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who was most recently in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena with Queen.