PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating a reported carjacking in Lincoln-Lemington.
Zone 5 officers said the incident happened on the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Two male-victims said they were sitting in a vehicle when the male suspect approached the car, asking for a cigarette.
When the two victims denied the request, the suspect drew a firearm then ordered the victims out of the vehicle.
The gunman got into the vehicle and drove off.
No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made yet.
