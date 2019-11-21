Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Today is the last day to apply for a Thanksgiving meal through the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
This annual event is all part of their Get Stuffed with Love campaign.
If you’re in need of a Thanksgiving meal, all you have to do is contact your local police zone to find out more about the program, then see if you qualify.
Click here to view a map of the police zones throughout Pittsburgh.
RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Police Deliver More Than 3,200 Thanksgiving Meals
You must log in to post a comment.