PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Today is the last day to apply for a Thanksgiving meal through the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

This annual event is all part of their Get Stuffed with Love campaign.

If you’re in need of a Thanksgiving meal, all you have to do is contact your local police zone to find out more about the program, then see if you qualify.

Click here to view a map of the police zones throughout Pittsburgh.

RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Police Deliver More Than 3,200 Thanksgiving Meals

