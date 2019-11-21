  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Maurkice Pouncey, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has reduced Steelers’ center Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension from three games to two.

Pouncey was suspended for his actions in a brawl at the end of the Steelers-Browns matchup last week.

RELATED STORIES:

Pouncey filed his suspension on Tuesday with the NFL.

Appeal officers still upheld Pouncey’s $36,096 fine.

The NFL has also upheld the suspension and fines issued to Myles Garrett.

Comments