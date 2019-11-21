Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has reduced Steelers’ center Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension from three games to two.
Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, have reached their decisions on the discipline appeals for Myles Garrett and Maurkice Pouncey. pic.twitter.com/xfLpiHpVBc
— Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 21, 2019
Pouncey was suspended for his actions in a brawl at the end of the Steelers-Browns matchup last week.
Pouncey filed his suspension on Tuesday with the NFL.
Appeal officers still upheld Pouncey’s $36,096 fine.
The NFL has also upheld the suspension and fines issued to Myles Garrett.
