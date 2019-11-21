Comments
MILLVALE (KDKA) — A water main break has been reported near the 40th Street Bridge.
Officials said the break has been reported on the ramp from the bridge down into Millvale.
An emergency repair is underway, and the road will reopen by 6 a.m. on Friday.
Officials said the break needs to be fixed quickly as low temperatures are on the way.
The Millvale Borough Police Department said the best detour is:
“If coming from Lawrenceville, your best options will be to use the 62nd St Bridge and then travel 28 South back to Millvale or exit the 40th St Bridge, head towards the 31st St Bridge and then turn around.”
