



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one firefighter was taken to the hospital as fire ripped through Winghart’s restaurant in Market Square downtown on the eve of Light Up Night.

Emergency officials rushed to the scene around noon.

Thick black smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant.

WATCH: Crews Battle Fire At Winghart’s —

The four-alarm fire reportedly started in the chimney and has now spread to the roof.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. His condition has not been released.

Multiple fire trucks were on the scene, and firefighters were seen on the roof trying to bring the flames under control.

Pittsburgh Police evacuated the entire building complex that Winghart’s is located in. That complex also includes Primanti Bros.

“It’s a tough fire, for sure, older building, a lot of wood up top, as you can see, and all those buildings connected. That’s why the first order of business was to get everyone out of there,” said Cara Cruz, a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

The fire was finally brought under control around 1 p.m.

Please continue to avoid Market Square Downtown as @PghFireFighters battle what is now a 4-alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/QRrzKRmbBa — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 21, 2019

The restaurant is right across the way from where the Christmas Market that is being set up ahead of Friday night’s Light Up Night festivities. Many of the holiday activities take place in Market Square, including concerts, shopping, the lighting of the Sphere Tree and more.

According to Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Assistant Chief Norman Auvil, the cause remains unknown. An investigating is getting underway to determine what sparked the blaze.

He expects the restaurant to be closed to the public for sometime.

This isn’t the first time there has been a fire at the popular Market Square burger spot.

#BREAKING: Crews are on the scene of a 4-alarm fire in the Winghearts building in Market Square. There were fires in this building in 2012 and 2014, as well. pic.twitter.com/UYOBpGGpJf — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) November 21, 2019

In 2014, a fire caused about $50,000 worth of smoke damage to Winghart’s. Investigators said the cause was a heat build up in the restaurant’s hood system.

There was also a fire at Winghart’s in 2012. That one-alarm fire was quickly brought under control.

There have been several other fires in Market Square over the years. That includes two at Nicholas Coffee in 2017, one causing extensive damage to the building. There were also fires at NOLA and Perle in February of 2014, and Las Velas was damaged by fire in December of 2010.

Wingharts will likely be closed 3-4 months due to extensive water damage, the owner told KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse.

We just spoke with the Wingharts owner who said they will likely be closed for 3-4 months. Water damage is extensive. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) November 21, 2019

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.