YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — For the second straight year, the Christmas tree in Youngstown, Ohio snapped as crews attempted to cut it down.

According to WKBN-TV in Youngstown, workers don’t believe they will need a new tree like they did last year and that the tree can be repaired.

Photo Credit: WKBN-TV Youngstown, Ohio

The crew said the top of the tree broke as they were in the process of placing it on a flatbed truck to transport it from Austintown, Ohio to Downtown Youngstown.

Youngstown is still planning to use the tree.

