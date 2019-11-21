Comments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — For the second straight year, the Christmas tree in Youngstown, Ohio snapped as crews attempted to cut it down.
According to WKBN-TV in Youngstown, workers don’t believe they will need a new tree like they did last year and that the tree can be repaired.
The crew said the top of the tree broke as they were in the process of placing it on a flatbed truck to transport it from Austintown, Ohio to Downtown Youngstown.
Youngstown is still planning to use the tree.
