PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At Consumer Fresh Produce in the Strip District, dozens of cases of food were delivered to families in need, and there was even a special guest Friday morning to help.

Former Pirates player, Andrew McCutchen, was all smiles as he carried several crates of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“They don’t look at me as necessarily a baseball player, they look at me as just a person,” said McCutchen.

He was volunteering for the 412 Food Rescue, an organization that takes food that can’t be sold in stores because it has imperfections.

“So think about the apple with one little bruise on it. Nobody is going to buy that. Or sweet potatoes that are in 15 lbs bags but are marked as 10 lbs bags,” said Jennifer England with the 412 Food Rescue.

“I really do it for my daughters. To teach them to give instead of get,” said Annette Hall, a volunteer.

Annette Hall is one of 40 volunteers who helped to load up vehicles full of fresh produce.

She told KDKA when her family fell on hard times, groups like 412 Food Rescue had been there, and now she wanted to pay it forward.

“So to be able to give back after we’ve also gotten help at points, was really cool,” said Hall.

She and her daughters were also thrilled they got to volunteer right next to Andrew McCutchen.

And just at this location alone, the 140 cases of food that is being donated will help at least 2,000 families.

“Just to be hands-on, this is actually the first time I’ve been able to come and be hands-on with the organization, so it’s a lot of fun,” said McCutchen.