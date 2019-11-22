



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you’re in the Downtown Pittsburgh area, expect roads and Port Authority bus routes to be detoured for Light Up Night.

Some detours have already started, but all other bus detours will begin around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Most buses downtown will be rerouted to Smithfield Street.

Port Authority employees will be stationed throughout the city to help direct passengers to the nearest stops.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership also announced that many roads will be closed off as well.

All roads will reopen by midnight. Here is a complete list of road closures in Downtown Pittsburgh.

