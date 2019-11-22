LIGHT UP NIGHT:Guide To The Christmas Season Kickoff In Downtown Pittsburgh
Filed Under:Cocaine, Fentanyl, Local TV, Mac Miller, Overdose, Trial


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A man accused of selling the drugs that killed Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller is due in court next week.

Cameron Pettit will be in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Prosecutors say he sold Miller cocaine and pills that contained fentanyl, two days before Miller died of an accidental overdose.

Pettit is facing at least 20 years in prison.

Two other people are also facing drug delivery charges in connection with Miller’s death.

