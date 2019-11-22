



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Thousands of people are DowntownPittsburgh for Light Up Night and the festivities are already underway.

Market Square is buzzing with holiday treats and all the shops are open despite the fire at Wingharts earlier this week.

The BNY Mellon tree was lit around 5:45 p.m. earlier today.

At PPG Place, the crowd is wrapped around the entire rink as skaters put on a dazzling show.

Many are looking forward to skating for the first time ever as Pittsburgh kick-offs the holiday season.

The tree in the PPG Plaza was lit at 5:30 p.m.

Crowds grow around the Highmark building to countdown the lighting of the tree at 7 p.m.

WATCH: The City-County Christmas Tree lit by city officials.

Pittsburgh police, officials from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Port Authority Police, and park rangers will stay present throughout the night.

RELATED STORIES:

• Significant Police Presence Expected For Light Up Night Friday

• Guide To Light Up Night 2019

• Several Port Authority Bus Routes, Roads Detoured Downtown Due To Light Up Night Festivities

• Thousands Expected Downtown Tonight For Light Up Night