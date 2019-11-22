PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 31 law enforcement officers and three teams from western Pennsylvania were honored for their outstanding performance at a ceremony Friday morning.

The law enforcement agency directors held the ceremony to commend the officers for their hard work.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady serves as the head of the agency from 25 counties in western Pennsylvania.

“…Without them running into gunfire, into harm’s way, we wouldn’t be able to live in safe communities, so it’s important to recognize them,” Brady said.

Brady expanded on his belief that police officers do selfless work and that this was an important opportunity to recognize law enforcement efforts:

“People in law enforcement don’t get into law enforcement for the recognition. They get up every day, they put their uniforms on and they don’t expect recognition.”

Among this year’s winners were digital forensic analyst Matthew Rosenberg from the Allegheny County Police Department. His work helped the FBI to find the body of the missing two-year-old Nalani Johnson.

The Western Pennsylvania Opiate Task Force was recognized for identifying, finding and arresting suspects in a mass overdose on Pittsburgh’s Southside neighborhood in September.

The keynote speaker was Matthew Blackburn Western Pennsylvania Director, from the office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who reminded the audience it’s not the big things they do that make a difference. It’s their dedication to serve every day.