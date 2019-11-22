



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The friends and family of the Bethel Park woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend are still in disbelief after her body found in the Nevada desert was positively identified.

Jaime Feden’s aunt told KDKA the family is still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

“I always found her to be a very lovely person,” said Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor.

Bethel Park Police Chief O’Connor said he saw 33-year-old Jaime Feden from time to time. He got the call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night that her remains had been identified.

“We are relieved to know that they were able to make a match. Hopefully, this can lead to charges against Mr. Chapman. He can be brought to justice and also the family has some closure now,” said O’Connor.

39-year-old John Chapman has been charged in Allegheny County with kidnapping and other charges for Feden’s disappearance back in September. While he told police he drove Feden across country and took her to the desert outside Las Vegas to kill her, homicide charges can’t be filed yet. First, investigators, in Lincoln County have to come to Pennsylvania to gather evidence and do interviews.

“Those officers will come back to Nevada, compile that report submitted to the DA for charges and then it’s the DA’s responsibility to file charges and an arrest warrant for the suspect and extradition back to Nevada,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee.

Feden’s neighbors are saddened to hear that she’s gone.

“That’s sad someone like her was taken advantage of like she was,” said neighbor Elsie Downey.

“We are glad to get a little bit of closure on our side because, for almost two months, we were trying to find out who this person is and sometimes that doesn’t happen,” said Lee.

Feden’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

The Lincoln County Sheriff said his deputies will be sent to Pennsylvania after Thanksgiving.

His office is being assisted by the Las Vegas FBI.

The Lincoln County Sheriff In Nevada said the cause of Jaime Feden’s death is still undetermined as they wait on toxicology results to come back. He did say there’s no obvious trauma to her body.

John Chapman is still being housed at the Allegheny County Jail until his preliminary hearing next Thursday.

Some of the footage in the attached video is from a 2016 KDKA interview with Feden about the discrimination she faced as a result of her medical condition, VATER Syndrome.