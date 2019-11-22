



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of people are expected in downtown Pittsburgh this evening for the city’s annual Light Up Night festivities.

From tree lightings to music to food to shopping, of course fireworks, and much more, Light Up Night has something for every kid and every kid at heart.

Not to mention, there’s also the Santa Spectacular over in Point State Park.

If you’re heading downtown later, expect cooler temperatures. The winds have picked up this morning and temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Security will be tight, too. Not only will there be a significant Pittsburgh police presence, but other law enforcement agencies like the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Port Authority Police and park rangers will also be present.

There will be Mounted Units, as well as River Rescue crews on scene. Pittsburgh Public Safety says it will use SkyWatch to get an aerial view on crowds.

“We will have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who chooses not to be law-abiding,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a press release. “That means no disorderly conduct, no fighting, no public intoxication or underage drinking, and no type of violence will be tolerated.”

There are plenty of road closures in place. Crews began shutting things down as early as 7 a.m. Click here for the full list of road closures.

There will also be Port Authority bus detours as well. Check those out at this link on the Port Authority’s website.

Here are the road closures you need to be aware of traveling into the city this morning! @KDKA @DowntownPitt @CityPGH #LUN2019 🥳🎄 pic.twitter.com/Ui73cRfwv2 — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 22, 2019

Highlighting the evening will be the opening of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market and the PPG Place Ice Rink. There’s also the annual lighting of the Highmark Christmas Tree, along with a Rooftop Fireworks and Jumbotron show at 7 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Place.

The Gingerbread House display is moving from PPG Place Wintergarden to the City-County Building.

Over on the Comcast Main Stage on Ft. Duquesne Boulevard, “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert will headline the music acts, followed by the BNY Mellon Fireworks Finale by Zambelli Firework.

Pittsburgh favorite Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers take the stage at 7 p.m., Lambert will go on at 8:30 a.m., then the fireworks light up the sky at 9:30 a.m.

For the full details on Light Up Night, visit the Downtown Pittsburgh Holidays website here.