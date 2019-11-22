



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is officially ready for the holidays.

Streets all around downtown Pittsburgh were packed on Friday night with people wanting to see all the Christmas tree lightings.

It was the 104th year for the lighting of the tree at the City County Building, a tradition Pittsburghers have made their own.

WATCH: The City County Christmas Tree lit by city officials.

“I think it’s a great tree, very nicely done,” Tin Ennis said. “I like all the different decorations with all the towns and villages.”

The tree lightings continued at the Highmark building with delighted crowds.

WATCH: KDKA’s Pam Surano reports live from One Oxford Centre.



“All the lights are beautiful and all the excitement getting ready for the holidays,” Dawn Ficorilli said.

There were more tree lightings to see inside One Oxford Centre, where Santa made an appearance.

At PPG Place, the crowd wrapped around the entire rink as skaters put on a dazzling show.

WATCH: The tree lighting at PPG Paints drew a large crowd.



Another popular festive activity on Friday was the gingerbread house village.

“It’s what I look forward to every year,” Kim Bonnett said. “The gingerbread houses are my favorite part. I used to do it in Girl Scouts as a kid.”

There were plenty of police officers around town on Friday night to make sure everyone was safe.

Officers were seen on almost every corner downtown. They also walked through the crowd and some were on horseback.

Dump trucks filled with sand were also parked on busy streets to prevent people from driving into the crowds.

RELATED STORIES:

• Significant Police Presence Expected For Light Up Night Friday

• Guide To Light Up Night 2019

• Several Port Authority Bus Routes, Roads Detoured Downtown Due To Light Up Night Festivities

• Thousands Expected Downtown Tonight For Light Up Night