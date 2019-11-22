



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s one week until Thanksgiving and many Pennsylvanians are getting their plans in place, including what they will be cooking for dinner and dessert.

The website House Method, a home design site, put together a study of the most searched savory recipes and the most searched sweet recipes by state.

According to House Method, the research was based on interest data from Google Trends.

For Pennsylvanians, the most searched savory recipe is turkey and for dessert, the always classic pumpkin pie.

Pennsylvania joined Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming as pie-lovers in searching for a good pumpkin pie recipe ahead of Thanksgiving.

The study also found when Pennsylvanians are preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, they look up recipes for roasted turkey.

One of the stranger results discovered in the study was Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming searching for deviled egg recipes.