NORTH HUNTINGTON (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects they say used a stolen credit card to purchase a TV at the North Huntington Target, along with other items.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim had their credit card stolen and then proceeded to purchase $541.54 worth of gas and cigarettes at Exxon and Sheetz.
They also attempted to purchase a $225.89 worth of items including a television at Target but the card was deactivated before the purchase.
Anyone with information or could identify the two suspects is asked to call Trooper Platt with the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-832-3288.
