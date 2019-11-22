  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Patrick Morris, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Bengals.

Center Patrick Morris has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in the wake of Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension.

Morris was signed by the Steelers as a rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft and has been on the practice squad since then.

The Steelers also signed former Pine Richland star tight-end Kevin Rader to their practice squad.

Comments