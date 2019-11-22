Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Bengals.
Center Patrick Morris has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in the wake of Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension.
Steelers promoted Center Patrick Morris from practice squad to active roster. They also re-signed for Pine Richland star TE Kevin Rader to practice squad @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 22, 2019
Morris was signed by the Steelers as a rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft and has been on the practice squad since then.
The Steelers also signed former Pine Richland star tight-end Kevin Rader to their practice squad.
