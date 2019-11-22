Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Residents in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties will be able to track road conditions and plows in real-time this winter through the 511PA website and mobile app.
The app offers a “Check My Route” feature that will have road conditions available for motorists to see what the status of their commute will be.
There is also a feature “Where’s My Plow” which tracks all of the 163 plows in the area and it also will show the last time a specific route was plowed.
Residents of the five counties can sign up for email and text notifications on the 511PA website.
