



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — VisitPITTSBURGH has continued to actively promote its Pull Up a Chair campaign since its start six months ago.

Now, the promotional video for the campaign will be shown before the biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” premieres in Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh.

The video will be played before the film for four weeks at 25 theaters in those five cities.

“Our campaign is built around a welcoming Pittsburgh message, so there is a natural tie to the welcoming and inclusive lessons of Fred Rogers,” said Tom Loftus, chief marketing officer of VisitPITTSBURGH.

“We hear all of the time from our visitors how friendly and welcoming Pittsburghers are. When we talked about showing our campaign video in theaters across the country, there really was only one movie that we considered.”

VisitPITTSBURGH also reported that the video will be featured for an extensive period in New York. It will be on display in Times Sqaure during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the New York holiday season, including the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop.

As for Pittsburgh, the 8-foot parking chairs will continue to be set up in various locations downtown. Some parking chairs will be painted by local artists in a project called the 90 Painted Chairs program. The chairs are to be auctioned off in 2020.

The Pull Up a Chair campaign won the Game Changer Award from PR News this past month.