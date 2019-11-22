PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo reportedly will not be punished by the NFL after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported Friday that the NFL cleared Chickillo “because of insufficient evidence and the investigation is now closed with no punishment.”
The NFL has cleared Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo because of insufficient evidence and the investigation is now closed with no punishment, according to a source. Chickillo was arrested on Oct. 20 on accusations that he assaulted his girlfriend. The charges were later dropped.
— Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 23, 2019
He was arrested in October after police say he got into an argument with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
All charges against the Steeler were later dropped.
He was put on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List after the charges were filed before being reinstated from the list.
