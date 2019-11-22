LIGHT UP NIGHT:Guide To The Christmas Season Kickoff In Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo reportedly will not be punished by the NFL after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported Friday that the NFL cleared Chickillo “because of insufficient evidence and the investigation is now closed with no punishment.”

He was arrested in October after police say he got into an argument with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

All charges against the Steeler were later dropped.

He was put on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List after the charges were filed before being reinstated from the list.

