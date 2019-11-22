Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT announced that Route 30 Lincoln Highway Bridge over East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles Township will experience lane closures due to “washing activities.”
There will be single lanes in both directions on Route 30 between Clyde Avenue and Della Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 26. Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. have been contracted to wash the bridge.
PennDOT advises that motorists check road conditions through their website.
