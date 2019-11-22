  • KDKA TVOn Air

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who is a suspect in a retail theft in Indiana County.

Officers say the theft occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 20, around 7:37 p.m. at the White Township Walmart.

The male suspect was reported wearing a dark blue jacket with a green hoodie, dark sweatpants, and a maroon cap.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A)

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A)

The suspect stole several items including men’s and women’s clothing, an inflatable bed, and a 43″ TV for a total of $583.64.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A)

Anyone with information about this suspect is advised to call Trooper Loughner at 724-35-1960.

