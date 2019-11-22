LIGHT UP NIGHT:Guide To The Christmas Season Kickoff In Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police investigators arrested eight people after a raid on a home on Winston Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Pittsburgh SWAT officers and Zone 4 detectives found three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and bullets. They also discovered large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a narcotics packaging station and hundreds of dollars in cash.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

A vehicle outside the home contained large amounts of the same drugs as well as fentanyl.

Five adults were arrested at the home. 18-year-old Swissvale resident Kayvon Burgess, 18-year-old Hazelwood resident Don Copeland, 26-year-old North Side resident Curtis Ford, 18-year-old Hazelwood resident Khalil Murray and 30-year-old Wilmerding resident Dorian Wood.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Pauline Moran, a 44-year-old McKeesport resident, was arrested after a summons by police.

The charges include possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, gun charges, drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy and multiple other charges. Police had conducted a “lengthy” investigation before the raid.

Curtis Newkirk and a juvenile were arrested for aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

