PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– So far this year, 34 guns have been confiscated by TSA agents at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, authorities say an Altoona man was stopped at a security checkpoint with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets.
An officer spotted the firearm in the man’s backpack when he entered the X-Ray machine.
Allegheny County Police detained the man for questioning.
This gun ties with the total number caught in 2018.
As the holiday season approaches, guns at airport checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.
