PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the suspensions for Maurkice Pouncey, Myles Garrett, and Larry Ogunkobi have grabbed the headlines, 30 other players are facing fines for their actions in the Steelers-Browns brawl.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 21 Steelers and 12 Browns are facing fines or suspensions, including Garrett, Pouncey, and Ogunkobi.

Every player, not including Garrett, Pouncey, and Ogunkobi, is being fined $3,507 for entering the fighting area.

STEELERS:

  • Tyson Alualu
  • Mark Barron
  • Tony Brooks-James
  • Bud Dupree
  • Terrell Edmunds
  • Trey Edmunds
  • Matt Feiler
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Ramon Foster
  • Mike Hilton
  • Johnny Holton
  • Tevin Jones
  • Kameron Kelly
  • Mason Rudolph ($50,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct)
  • Jaylen Samuels
  • Robert Spillane
  • Cameron Sutton
  • James Washington
  • T.J. Watt
  • Vince Williams

BROWNS:

  • Juston Burris
  • T.J. Carrie
  • Jarvis Landry
  • Devaroe Lawrence
  • Sheldrick Redwine
  • Chris Smith
  • Chad Thomas
  • Denzel Ward
  • Greedy Williams
  • Mack Wilson

