



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrea Suhoski, mother of Cody Smith who was arrested in connection to a double shooting in Carrick, has been charged with lying to police.

According to Police, Suhoski was questioned on November 18 at her place of employment regarding the whereabouts of her son.

During the interview, police asked her if she had been in touch with him and she said she had not spoken with him. She added that he did not have a phone and she was unable to get him a new one.

Suhoski also stated she learned of her son’s wanted status from her daughter after she saw it on the news.

Detectives were then alerted to the fact that Smith had visited Suhoski at her place of employment four days prior to being questioned and informed her of a robbery he committed.

When Suhoski was brought in for questioning, she said she had spoken with her son via phone on two occasions and stated she wanted to protect her son.

She is facing a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.