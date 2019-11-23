LIGHT UP NIGHT:Guide To The Christmas Season Kickoff In Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Urban Redevelopment Authority wants community input on the Hill District’s future.

The URA is hosting a meeting Saturday to get feedback on the redevelopment of Centre Avenue.

Presentations from 11 potential developers will be followed by a community briefing.

The developers are looking to help revitalize various publicly-owned sites along the Centre Avenue corridor.

The meeting is being held at the Jeron X. Grayson Center on Enoch Street.

