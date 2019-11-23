Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Urban Redevelopment Authority wants community input on the Hill District’s future.
The URA is hosting a meeting Saturday to get feedback on the redevelopment of Centre Avenue.
Presentations from 11 potential developers will be followed by a community briefing.
The developers are looking to help revitalize various publicly-owned sites along the Centre Avenue corridor.
The meeting is being held at the Jeron X. Grayson Center on Enoch Street.
You must log in to post a comment.