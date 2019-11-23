Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s City Controller Michael Lamb launched his campaign for Pennsylvania Auditor General on Saturday.
The current Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is prohibited from running for a third term.
Lamb launched his campaign pledging transparency and accountability.
“This office is really the public’s first line of defense against corruption,” Lamb said. “I’ve been fighting fraud and waste in government for a long time and that’s why I’m running.”
Several other Democrats are also running, including Christina Hartman of Lancaster County and Nina Ahmad of Philadelphia County.
