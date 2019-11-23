  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today and running through December 1, admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is free.

The zoo is open starting at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the fall and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is offering free admission to visitors of all ages from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, December 1 as a thank you for your support through the year,” the zoo said.

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s website.

