PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break has shut down a portion of Boulevard of the Allies.
Crews are working to fix the break and Boulevard of the Allies is shut down between Wood Street and Market Street.
According to Duquense Light, no customers have been affected by the work and still have power.
Also, businesses in the area still have water including Point Park University and Ruth’s Chris Steak House in PPG Place.
It is not clear whether it was a public water line or a private water line.
No time table has been made available for when the roads will reopen.
