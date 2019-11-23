  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–RapSheet is quoting sources as saying that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in the fight between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit the quarterback in the head with it.

Maurkice Pouncey tackled Garrett after the play.

Garrett, teammate Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected.

Pouncey kicked Garrett in the head.

The NFL reportedly found no evidence to support Garrett’s argument that Rudolph made a racial slur during the brawl.

