PITTSBURGH (KDKA)-The Allegheny County Port Authority is experiencing delays to T service.
“Due to an event impacting rail car access to South Hills Village, all light rail service is experiencing heavy delays,” according to a post on the Port Authority website.
These delays are still in effect. There are bus shuttles available between Washington Junction and South Hills Village. https://t.co/N1NZMfB1Cx
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) November 23, 2019
