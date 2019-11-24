CLEVELAND (KDKA) – A group of Cleveland Browns fans are going viral for using a helmet to smash a Mason Rudolph piñata.
Cleveland.com shared the video on Twitter of Browns fans hitting a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph piñata with a helmet.
Cleveland’s newest game: Mason Rudolph piñata. pic.twitter.com/qxst1rSwzS
— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 24, 2019
The video comes as the NFL is still handing down fines after a brawl between the Browns and Steelers last Thursday.
RELATED STORIES:
- NFL Reduces Maurkice Pouncey’s Suspension To Two Games, Upholds Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Suspension
- NFL Finds ‘No Evidence’ Mason Rudolph Called Myles Garrett A Racial Slur
- Cleveland Company Stirs Controversy With ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ T-Shirts
- ‘I Should Have Done A Better Job’: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Explains His Actions In Cleveland Browns Incident
- More Than 60,000 People Sign Petition To Reinstate Myles Garrett Following Brawl With Pittsburgh Steelers
- Report: Mason Rudolph Will Not Pursue Legal Action Against Myles Garrett
- ‘Could Have Killed Him’: Steelers Players Past And Present React To Myles Garrett Hitting Mason Rudolph With His Helmet
- Myles Garrett Ejected After Hitting Mason Rudolph’s Head With Helmet
Browns’ DE Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and then swung it at his head.
More than 30 players are reportedly facing fines and punishments for their actions in the Steelers-Browns brawl.
On Thursday, Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during the fight, but the NFL found no evidence to support his accusation.
You must log in to post a comment.