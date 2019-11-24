  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – A group of Cleveland Browns fans are going viral for using a helmet to smash a Mason Rudolph piñata.

Cleveland.com shared the video on Twitter of Browns fans hitting a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph piñata with a helmet.

The video comes as the NFL is still handing down fines after a brawl between the Browns and Steelers last Thursday.

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and then swung it at his head.

More than 30 players are reportedly facing fines and punishments for their actions in the Steelers-Browns brawl.

On Thursday, Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during the fight, but the NFL found no evidence to support his accusation.

